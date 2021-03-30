Sunny, dry and warm Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees; colder temps and rain back later this week

After a cool morning featuring temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40, our Tuesday gets better by the hour!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

It’s shaping up to be a picture-perfect spring day with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures between 65 and 70! There will be a bit of a breeze but nothing like yesterday’s gusts.

Late tonight clouds will roll in ahead of our next system which looks to bring another substantial watering on Wednesday for all those blooming trees and flowers.

A much colder beginning to April as Thursday will start with showers and high temperatures in the 40s.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5