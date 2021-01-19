Sunny, cool Tuesday; windy and cold inauguration day

It's another settled January day starting with the typically chilly morning temperatures ranging from 29 to 32 degrees. FOX 5's Sue Palka says most of the day will feature a mix of sunshine and some clouds as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 40s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

It won't be as gusty as Monday but there will still be a noticeable breeze out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

The inauguration on Wednesday looks chilly and breezy with a few early flurries but generally a sunny and brisk day with temperatures ranging from 38 to 41 degrees.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Advertisement

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5