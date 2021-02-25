Sunny, chilly Thursday with highs in the 50s

We’re on track for another sunny day but it will be cooler than yesterday with a noticeably chilly breeze.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says a weak cool front moved through late last night and that has kicked up a northwest breeze that may gust to 20-30 mph this morning. Temperatures Thursday will range from 45 to 53.

Some clouds return tonight. By late Friday we will be tracking more rain approaching that will continue in waves through the final weekend of February with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5