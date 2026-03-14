National Guard member shot and killed in DC posthumously awarded Distinguished Service Medal

The Brief U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom was one of two members of the West Virginia National Guard shot in D.C. in November 2025. Beckstrom died from her injuries on Thanksgiving. On Saturday, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey posthumously awarded Beckstrom the West Virginia Distinguished Service Medal.



Sarah Beckstrom, the West Virginia National Guard member who was shot and killed while patrolling the streets of Washington, D.C., last year, posthumously received military honors on Saturday.

Beckstrom awarded WV Distinguished Service Medal

What we know:

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey held a ceremony Saturday to honor Beckstrom for "her service and ultimate sacrifice," awarding her the state's Distinguished Service Medal.

Beckstrom's parents, Evalea and Gary Beckstrom, received the medal in her place. In addition to Beckstrom's family, other members of the state's National Guard were at Saturday's ceremony.

What they're saying:

"Today we honor a daughter of West Virginia who answered the call to serve and gave everything in the line of duty," Morrisey said. "Specialist Sarah Beckstrom wore the uniform with pride and represented the very best of our state."

Honors for shot National Guard members

The other National Guard member shot that day, Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, received the Purple Heart at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 24.

DC ambush shooting

The backstory:

Beckstrom and Wolfe were on patrol with several other National Guard members just blocks from the White House on Nov. 26, the day before Thanksgiving.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a man walked up and started firing. After Beckstrom and Wolfe were hit, other National Guardsmen shot at the suspect and tackled him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Afghan national facing murder charge for DC shooting after National Guard member dies

Wolfe eventually recovered from his injuries, but Beckstrom died on Thanksgiving.

Officials arrested Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, at the scene, and later charged him with first-degree murder and assault with intent to kill, among other charges.

Lakanwal has pleaded not guilty.