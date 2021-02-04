Sunny, chilly and dry Thursday with highs in the 40s; showers possible Friday

It’s a cold start on this Thursday morning with temperatures in the 20s. A sun-filled day that is less windy may coax you outside to soak up what will feel like a comparatively milder afternoon.

Temperatures this afternoon should rise to the meltable mid to upper 40s. Winds are much lighter today out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Later today clouds will begin to increase as a frontal boundary pushes some rain showers through the dmv overnight into Friday morning. It’s possible that a few snow showers may mix in well north/west in colder elevations but little if any accumulation is expected with these quick moving showers.

The balance of Friday looks dry with temperatures approaching 50 degrees.

