Expand / Collapse search

Sunny, chilly and dry Thursday with highs in the 40s; showers possible Friday

By and
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - It’s a cold start on this Thursday morning with temperatures in the 20s. A sun-filled day that is less windy may coax you outside to soak up what will feel like a comparatively milder afternoon.

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Thursday, February 4

Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Thursday, February 4.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Temperatures this afternoon should rise to the meltable mid to upper 40s. Winds are much lighter today out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Later today clouds will begin to increase as a frontal boundary pushes some rain showers through the dmv overnight into Friday morning. It’s possible that a few snow showers may mix in well north/west in colder elevations but little if any accumulation is expected with these quick moving showers.

The balance of Friday looks dry with temperatures approaching 50 degrees.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5