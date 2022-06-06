Sunny and warm Monday with highs in the 80s
WASHINGTON - A sunny and warm Monday across the D.C. region with temperatures in the 80s.
FOX 5’s Gwen Tolbart says highs will be around 84 degrees. Humidity will also begin moving back into the area.
Temperatures will be in the mid-80s Tuesday with the chance for isolated evening showers. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday.
