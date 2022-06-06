Sunny and warm Monday with highs in the 80s

A sunny and warm Monday across the D.C. region with temperatures in the 80s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5’s Gwen Tolbart says highs will be around 84 degrees. Humidity will also begin moving back into the area.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s Tuesday with the chance for isolated evening showers. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5

@JenDelgadoFOX

Advertisement

@ClaireFox5DC