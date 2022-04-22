Sunny and warm Friday across DC region; temperatures in the 80s Sunday
WASHINGTON - A mostly sunny Friday with temperatures in the mid-70s as we head into a weekend that will feature a summertime preview.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Claire Anderson says expect a dry and mild morning across the D.C. region. Comfortable temperatures with highs near 75 degrees arrive by the afternoon.
A mostly sunny Saturday with highs again reaching the mid-70s. Look for a big jump in temperatures by Sunday when we're expected to reach the mid-80s!
Temperatures in the 70s Monday and Tuesday before cooling down by mid-week.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement