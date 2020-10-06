Sunny and mild with temperatures in the 70s Tuesday

Ready for a do-over? Today looks to be a repeat of Monday's weather.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Plenty of sunshine and a chilly start with most places in the 40s early this morning.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s as skies remain sunny.

In fact most of the week looks to be spectacular here.

Advertisement

We are keeping an eye on Hurricane Delta which is headed for the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It's looking likely that there will be a landfall on the hard-hit Louisiana Coast or the panhandle of Florida later this week. The remnants may possibly bring showers our way late this weekend. We will keep you updated.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5