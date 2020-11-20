Sunny and mild Friday with highs in the 60s

It's another chilly morning with temperatures ranging from 32 to 42, but at least it's not quite as bitter as yesterday morning, says FOX 5's Sue Palka!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

That's the first sign of a nice uptick in temperatures that will have us in the 60s the next two days.

Plenty of sunshine and light winds this afternoon will coax the temperatures into the low 60s. Perfect for anything you need to get done outside. We remain clear and chilly overnight.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is even milder as temperatures head for the mid-60s with some late day clouds. Sunday is forecast to be cloudy and cooler in the 50s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Advertisement

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5