Sunny and cool Thursday after remnants of Ida move out leaving considerable damage behind

The remnants of Ida have departed after leaving considerable tornado and flood damage in the mid-Atlantic Wednesday.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Finally, the cooler and drier air behind the system is rushing in after an oppressive and relentlessly wet August.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says expect plenty of sunshine today with temperatures topping out in the 70s giving us that first preview of early fall. It will also be breezy with gusts between 25-30 mph helping to dry the saturated ground.

Please stay aware of the rising water that will continue to run off into streams, creeks, rivers and low-lying roads.

We keep the fabulous forecast of sunny and comfortable days going into the Labor Day weekend!

We’ve earned it!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5