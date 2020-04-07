Spring feel Tuesday with strong afternoon, evening thunderstorms possible
WASHINGTON - Strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and a few may be severe later in the day Tuesday.
FOX 5's Sue Palka says we're waking up to a mix of clouds and limited sun this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper-40s to the low-50s.
Keep a close eye on your FOX 5 WEATHER APP this afternoon as there is the possibility of scattered strong to severe storms that could feature gusty damaging winds. Temperatures will top out in the upper-60s and low-70s.
The threat for storms diminishes through the evening hours.
