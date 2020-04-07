Spring feel Tuesday with strong afternoon, evening thunderstorms possible

Strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and a few may be severe later in the day Tuesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we're waking up to a mix of clouds and limited sun this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper-40s to the low-50s.

Keep a close eye on your FOX 5 WEATHER APP this afternoon as there is the possibility of scattered strong to severe storms that could feature gusty damaging winds. Temperatures will top out in the upper-60s and low-70s.

The threat for storms diminishes through the evening hours.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5