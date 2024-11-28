Soggy start to Thanksgiving gives way to sunny afternoon with cool temps

Thanksgiving Day in the DMV started out soggy but the sun made its appearance and by the weekend, it will all be out of the way.

Temperatures are in the 40s to mid-50s and additional showers could come through mid-afternoon, moving up from the South and West.

That wet weather is expected to slowly dissipate through the afternoon.

Thanksgiving evening meal plans should be looking much better out there for the forecast. It will get much colder though and breezy as the day goes on and into Thursday night with 58 degrees for the high temperature.

If you’re going Black Friday shopping, make sure you bundle up for the chilly temps out there later – it should feel like the upper 40s to low 50s heading into tomorrow.

After that, we're going to settle into a significantly colder trend over the next week or so.

That arrives this weekend with afternoon highs only in the low 40s and that’s going to continue all the way through at least the middle part of next week.

Happy Thanksgiving from the FOX 5 Family!