Showers, severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday across DC region

Morning showers - and maybe a few gusty thunderstorms - will move through earlier than usual Wednesday ahead of a cool front. FOX 5's Sue Palka says the commute may need a few extra minutes as the rain moves across the region. We can't rule out a few showers this afternoon but the bulk of the wet weather looks to fall before noon today.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

High temperatures will be near 80 degrees - or the low-80s - and the breezes pick up through the afternoon with gusts to 30 mph into the evening. The breeze signals the arrival of a cooler airmass.

Temperatures drop into the 40s overnight and while Thursday is sunny it will also be noticeably cooler with high temperatures in the 60s.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5