Showers, severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday across DC region
WASHINGTON - Morning showers - and maybe a few gusty thunderstorms - will move through earlier than usual Wednesday ahead of a cool front. FOX 5's Sue Palka says the commute may need a few extra minutes as the rain moves across the region. We can't rule out a few showers this afternoon but the bulk of the wet weather looks to fall before noon today.
High temperatures will be near 80 degrees - or the low-80s - and the breezes pick up through the afternoon with gusts to 30 mph into the evening. The breeze signals the arrival of a cooler airmass.
Temperatures drop into the 40s overnight and while Thursday is sunny it will also be noticeably cooler with high temperatures in the 60s.
