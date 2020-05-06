Showers likely Wednesday with chilly temperatures in the 50s

If you need motivation to stay home, you'll find it today! FOX 5's Sure Palka says not only will it be chilly with temperatures running about 15-20 degrees cooler than average for May 6th, but we expect periods of rain for most of the day.

High temperatures only top out in the upper 40s to low-50s today and we may pick up another ½ inch of rain or more. The rain tapers to showers this evening before we clear out overnight.

Hang in there! Thursday brings the sun back and temperatures should at least make it into the 60s by then!

