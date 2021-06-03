Severe weather risk Thursday as strong, scattered afternoon thunderstorms likely across DC region

Stay weather-aware today as we anticipate some showers and even a few thunderstorms early this morning.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the afternoon hours will have us watching for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and move quickly from west to east between about 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The more sun we get in between the two rounds the stronger the storms may be.

That has much of our region in the risk area for potentially damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and flash flooding if the same areas get multiple rounds of rain. Sue says a few storms may rotate -- so there may be a few tornadoes in some of the storms.

It will be noticeably humid as temperatures head for the low 80s. The severe threat diminishes after 7 p.m. but showers may linger a bit longer.

Your FOX 5 Weather Team will keep you ahead of the storms all day and night.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5