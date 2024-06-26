Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for several areas across DMV
WASHINGTON - Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued for several parts of the DMV as a cold front approaches the region.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following areas from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.:
- Charles County
- City of Fredericksburg
- City of Manassas
- Fairfax County
- Fauquier County
- Prince William County
- Stafford County
The National Weather Service says this means these storms could bring a significant threat to property or life.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following areas until 12 a.m. Thursday:
- Washington, D.C.
- Anne Arundel County
- Frederick County
- Montgomery County
- Prince Georges County
- Charles County
- Carroll County
- Arlington County
- City of Alexandria
- City of Fairfax
- City of Fredericksburg
- City of Manassas
- Fairfax County
- Fauquier County
- Prince William County
- Stafford County
The storms will bring a significant cool down to the region after a near-record hot day.
All three airports hit 99° today, with Dulles setting a record and Baltimore tying a record. DC fell short of their record high of 101°F.
The rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist through the evening but sunshine and dry conditions will be back Thursday.
