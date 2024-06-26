Expand / Collapse search

Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for several areas across DMV

Updated  June 26, 2024 9:37pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued for several parts of the DMV as a cold front approaches the region. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following areas from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.: 

  • Charles County
  • City of Fredericksburg
  • City of Manassas
  • Fairfax County
  • Fauquier County
  • Prince William County
  • Stafford County

The National Weather Service says this means these storms could bring a significant threat to property or life.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following areas until 12 a.m. Thursday: 

  • Washington, D.C.
  • Anne Arundel County
  • Frederick County
  • Montgomery County
  • Prince Georges County
  • Charles County
  • Carroll County
  • Arlington County
  • City of Alexandria
  • City of Fairfax
  • City of Fredericksburg
  • City of Manassas
  • Fairfax County
  • Fauquier County
  • Prince William County
  • Stafford County

The storms will bring a significant cool down to the region after a near-record hot day

All three airports hit 99° today, with Dulles setting a record and Baltimore tying a record. DC fell short of their record high of 101°F. 

The rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist through the evening but sunshine and dry conditions will be back Thursday.

