Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for several areas across DMV

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued for several parts of the DMV as a cold front approaches the region.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following areas from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.:

Charles County

City of Fredericksburg

City of Manassas

Fairfax County

Fauquier County

Prince William County

Stafford County

The National Weather Service says this means these storms could bring a significant threat to property or life.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following areas until 12 a.m. Thursday:

Washington, D.C.

Anne Arundel County

Frederick County

Montgomery County

Prince Georges County

Charles County

Carroll County

Arlington County

City of Alexandria

City of Fairfax

City of Fredericksburg

City of Manassas

Fairfax County

Fauquier County

Prince William County

Stafford County

The storms will bring a significant cool down to the region after a near-record hot day.

All three airports hit 99° today, with Dulles setting a record and Baltimore tying a record. DC fell short of their record high of 101°F.

The rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist through the evening but sunshine and dry conditions will be back Thursday.

