The Washington, D.C. area is in for another scorching day as temperatures soar and the threat of severe weather returns.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we expect hot and humid conditions across the region Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s are likely.

Barnes says the peak heat index temperatures - what the temperature feels like to the human body - could reach between 100 and 105 degrees.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible this afternoon into the evening. There is also the potential for considerable wind damage associated with the storms.

Less humid Thursday with highs near 90 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the upper-80s.

Hot and humid conditions return over the weekend with temperatures back in the 90s and more chances for thunderstorms.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC heat index could reach 105 degrees; severe evening storms possible

HEAT SAFETY TIPS FROM NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Outdoor Activities

Slow down. Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Those particularly vulnerable to heat such as children, infants, older adults (especially those who have preexisting diseases, take certain medications, living alone or with limited mobility), those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.

Dress for summer. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.

Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat.

Eating and Drinking

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don't leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.

Drink plenty of water (not very cold), non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. If you are on a fluid-restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids.

Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.

Cooling Down

Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries.

Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.

Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.

Take a cool bath or shower.

Check on Others

Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat. Each year, dozens of children and untold numbers of pets left in parked vehicles die from hyperthermia. Keep your children, disabled adults, and pets safe during tumultuous heat waves.

Don't leave valuable electronic equipment, such as cell phones and gps units, sitting in hot cars.

Make sure rooms are well vented if you are using volatile chemicals.

For more heat health tips, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention