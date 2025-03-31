Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Virginia, Maryland

The Brief Storms are moving through the D.C. area Monday afternoon, with the potential to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and possible tornadoes. A line of storms headed eastward could bring more intense storms.



What we know:

A line of broken storms is advancing eastward towards the D.C. area. Some storms could be severe, with frequent lightning, strong wind and heavy rain.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for King George County in Virginia and Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges and St. Mary's County in Maryland until 9:15 p.m.

A line of showers and thunderstorms are moving across the I-95 corridor at 8:00 p.m., with gusty winds and downpours likely over the next hour, according to FOX 5 DC Chief Meteorologist Tucker Barnes.

The National Weather Service has issued Special Marine Warnings for the Tidal Potomac area and the Chesapeak Bay area until 9:30 p.m.

LIVE DC WEATHER RADAR

What's next:

Expect sunny skies and highs around 60 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, another round of showers and storms could return Thursday and Friday.