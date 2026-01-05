Arrest made in triple homicide outside banquet hall in Prince George’s County, police say

article

The Brief Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a triple homicide Saturday in Prince George’s County. Three men were killed outside a banquet hall on Saint Barnabas Road. Investigators say the suspect is in custody as the case moves forward.



Police have made an arrest in the triple homicide that left three men dead early Saturday outside a banquet hall in Prince George’s County, sources tell FOX 5 DC.

What we know:

Prince George’s County Police confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting outside a banquet hall in the 1300 block of Saint Barnabas Road that occurred just after midnight Saturday.

Three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds following reports of a shooting outside the event venue. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrest details

According to a source who spoke to FOX 5 DC, police have arrested a suspect in connection with the investigation. The name of the individual and charges have not yet been released.

Additional details, including possible motive and exact charges, will be provided as the investigation continues.

The backstory:

Officers were initially called to the scene just after midnight following reports of a shooting outside the banquet hall in Landover, where multiple people were attending an event.

Upon arrival, police located three adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s homicide unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the arrest.

Officials have not yet released additional suspect information or a timeline for charges, but police say updates will be provided as they become available.