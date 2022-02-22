Scattered showers Tuesday with mild temperatures in the 60s

We hang onto the mild temperatures for a couple more days, but scattered showers are in the forecast Tuesday.

While the showers today are off and on and not very heavy, a noticeable gusty wind out of the south will keep temperatures in the mid-60s which is unseasonably mild for February, says FOX 5's Sue Palka.

We can top that on Wednesday as afternoon high temperatures head for 70!

Rain is back in the forecast on Thursday as colder air arrives dropping temperatures back into the 40s. In some spots well north and west this rain may mix with snow. The rainy pattern lingers into Friday, although temperatures bump up to the low 50s.

