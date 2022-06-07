Scattered showers, storms Tuesday with highs in the 80s
WASHINGTON - Scattered showers and storms are moving into the D.C. region Tuesday.
FOX 5's Claire Anderson says we can expect the storms to arrive sometime during the mid-afternoon hours
The wet weather is likely to stay with us into the evening hours.
Expect a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday with warmer temperatures in the upper-80s.
