Scattered morning mix Tuesday; dry afternoon with highs in the 50s

Looks like the Groundhog was right!

It's going to be a busy weather week in the dmv so enjoy today's comparatively quiet conditions. We are watching a fast moving system departing this morning that brought some light rain showers overnight to parts of the area. Check temperatures carefully early this morning if you live in northern Maryland to make sure you don't have any light icing.

That quick system also brought in our last batch of relatively mild air that will boost temperatures this afternoon into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Use today and the first half of Wednesday to make preparations for another two day stretch of off and on snowy conditions and wintry mix that looks to begin late Wednesday and wrap up Friday morning.

This will likely come in two separate waves of precipitation with much colder air in place. The potential is there for several inches of snow accumulation that could have a disruptive impact especially on Thursday. Temperatures on Wednesday through Friday should stay in the mid 30s.

We will keep you ahead of this storm threat online and on air!

