Rainy, cool St. Patrick's Day for the DMV; mid-70s to end the week

Rather appropriate that it feels like a morning in Ireland on this St. Patrick’s Day!

Rain moved in overnight and a few extra minutes may be needed for the morning commute. The rain will taper to showers through the afternoon hours, so the day is not a washout.

By evening we’re cloudy with areas of drizzle. The rain will keep us cooler than yesterday as we only top out in the upper 50s.

We clear out overnight and Friday is a phenomenal finish to the work week. Under sunny skies, we head for the low to mid-70s! It has been a very mild last week of winter.

Spring arrives Sunday!

