Rain, sleet possible during cold Friday morning; sunny and dry afternoon

Are you an early riser? If so, you may catch the last of the rain showers that moved through overnight leaving the pavement wet. Fortunately, most areas are above freezing this morning with a warmer flow from the south.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says if you live in a far northwest county, be aware that elevated surfaces are colder and there is a slight chance there may be a patch of ice before 5 a.m. Some snow is expected in higher elevations and winter weather advisories are posted there until 10 a.m. for an inch or two of snow or perhaps a bit of freezing rain.

The rest of the day is sunny, dry, and on the mild side as we expect to top 50 degrees today in the metro.

Advertisement

Looking ahead to the weekend, a quiet Saturday but we now expect some snow on Sunday. Amounts as of today look minimal on the order of a couple of inches that would mix with rain before ending Sunday evening.

It looks like a quick hitter that should be over before the Super Bowl starts.

As always, we will keep you updated on any changes to this forecast!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5