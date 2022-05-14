Rain showers and storms possible Saturday in the DC region; Warmth and humidity hang around for the weekend

Grab a raincoat or umbrella if you have plans Saturday because rains showers and storms are expected to move through the D.C. region.

Saturday will be a warm and humid day, with most of the D.C. region getting a good amount of cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the afternoon, and some areas could even get a few rumbles of thunder. Despite the rain, it will not be a washout for the D.C. area so don't cancel your Saturday plans!

Highs during the day will top out in the 70s, and adding that to the high humidity, Saturday will have a very warm feel throughout the day. The humidity will hang around through the weekend and early next week, before giving us a break Tuesday.

Sunday will feel like summertime throughout the day, thanks to the continued warm temperatures and humidity. The afternoon heat Sunday could cause some storms and heavy rain to bubble up later in the day, but Sunday is not expected to be a washout either.

The chance for storms continues Monday thanks to the warmth and humidity, but a cold front will eventually move through later in the day setting up a cooler and dry Tuesday.