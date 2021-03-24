Rain showers and cool temperatures Wednesday with highs in the 50s

It’s a relatively rare rainy morning in this drier than average month of March and it may require a little extra time during your morning commute.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says bulk of the rain looks to fall during the morning hours, but showers may linger through the afternoon especially along and east of the 95 corridor. We expect to pick up about ½ inch of rain which will help wash out some of the tree pollen that’s exploding around the D.C. region.

The evening commute should be drier, but clouds will linger, and patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be cooler and are expected to top out in the mid-50s to near 60.

Clouds may linger through Thursday morning, but afternoon sunshine will coax temperatures into the 70s so plan accordingly for that outside time!

