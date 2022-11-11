Rain, possible severe weather Friday as remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole move across DC area

Expect rain showers – potentially heavy at times – with possible rumbles of thunder as the remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole move across the D.C. region Friday.

The rain showers are expected throughout the day with breezy conditions into the afternoon. The best chance for thunderstorms could come during the mid-to-late afternoon hours and into the evening.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says while it won't rain every minute Friday - there is the potential for on-again-off-again rounds of wet weather throughout the day. Highs Friday will be in the low-70s.

The heaviest of the rain will pass to the west of D.C. Friday as the remnants move up the coast.

Temperatures near 70 Saturday and a much cooler Sunday with highs near 50 degrees.