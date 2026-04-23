Suspect in killing of 2-year-old’s mother arrested: Police

The Brief A first-degree murder charge has been filed against Hakeem Jones in the killing of 25-year-old Washington, D.C. mother Jamillah Gales. Prosecutors upgraded it from second-degree murder while armed during court proceedings on Thursday. Gales' body was found in an alley off Kenyon Street earlier this week, and her two-year-old son briefly triggered an Amber Alert.



Jamillah Gales

A first-degree murder charge has been filed against a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old Washington, D.C. mother whose two-year-old son briefly triggered an Amber Alert earlier this week.

Prosecutors upgraded charges against Hakeem Jones from second-degree murder to first-degree murder while armed during court proceedings, according to FOX 5 DC's Bob Barnard.

What we know:

Jones is accused in the fatal shooting of Jamillah Gales, whose body was discovered in an alley off Kenyon Street following what investigators believe was an argument before gunfire erupted, according to previous FOX 5 DC reporting.

Authorities say surveillance footage captured both Jones and Gales together in the hours leading up to the killing. Police believe Jones was wearing a ski mask at the time of the shooting.

Investigators also confirmed Thursday that Jones had recently been released from prison—less than two months before the killing—following a prior gun possession conviction. He is now being held without bond after being ordered back to court next month, according to police.

The case drew heightened attention after Gales’ toddler son was reported missing for roughly 12 hours before being found safe with Jones at an apartment building on Kenyon Street, also according to previous reporting.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument prior to the shooting. In the aftermath, a witness allegedly told Jones to take the child to a nearby firehouse, but instead he returned to the apartment, prompting the Amber Alert.

The boy was later reunited with relatives, police say.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined a motive in the killing.

Officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case as Jones remains in custody awaiting further court proceedings.