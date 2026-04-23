Death investigation after person found dead inside vehicle in DC
WASHINGTON - A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning near a gas station in southeast Washington, police said.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 8:18 a.m. and found a male inside a vehicle, unconscious and not breathing.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the man’s age has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.