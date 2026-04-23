Death investigation after person found dead inside vehicle in DC

The Brief Police found a male unconscious and not breathing inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Pennsylvania Avenue. The investigation is ongoing and the man’s age is unknown.



A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning near a gas station in southeast Washington, police said.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 8:18 a.m. and found a male inside a vehicle, unconscious and not breathing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man’s age has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.