Maryland man accused of storming church, carjacking vehicle: police

The Brief Akmed Koroma is charged with carjacking and kidnapping after allegedly taking a vehicle with a man inside in Lanham. Earlier the same day, Koroma disrupted a church service by approaching the pastor during a sermon. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to return to court on May 20.



A Maryland man is behind bars after prosecutors say he carjacked and kidnapped a man in Lanham.

What we know:

Akmed Koroma is charged in two separate cases, both tied to events on Sunday.

According to court documents, Koroma stormed the stage at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, putting his arms around the pastor during a sermon.

Koroma was escorted out of the church.

Later, a man told police he was sitting in his mother’s car preparing to go to church when Koroma got into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The victim told police Koroma would not respond when asked where they were going. Fearing for his safety, the man jumped from the vehicle near an intersection and suffered cuts and bruises.

Police say Koroma continued driving and later struck another vehicle at Whitfield Chapel Road and Annapolis Road.

What they're saying:

Councilmember Wanika Fisher, who is running for state’s attorney, attended the church on Sunday and was in court Tuesday.

She said the incident may have caused fear among those in attendance.

"It was a frightening situation. People were concerned about what might happen. Incidents like this raise concerns about safety, especially in places of worship," said Fisher.

"To be truthful, I wasn’t frightened because I never got a good look at the person," said Bishop Charles Cato. "At one time I thought it may have been someone I knew. It all happened quickly, and I stayed focused on the message."

What's next:

Judge Erik Nyce ordered Koroma held without bond on Tuesday.

Koroma is scheduled to return to court on May 20.