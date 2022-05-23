Rain expected Monday with cooler temperatures in the mid-70s

Cooler temperatures and a break from the humidity Monday with the chance for rain showers later in the day.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says keep the umbrella handy as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain is expected to move into the D.C. region closer to the start of the 5 p.m. evening commute.

The wet weather is expected to stick around overnight into the morning hours Tuesday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s Monday with a more comfortable feeling for the first half of the workweek. The humid temperatures return Thursday and as we head into the weekend.

