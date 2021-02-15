Presidents Day showers, freezing rain possible Monday; eyes ahead to another winter weather threat

We have yet another Winter Weather Advisory through 10 a.m. Monday west of Interstate-95. FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says it includes the northwestern parts of Montgomery County - including Gaithersburg - and Frederick County.

There could be up to a 1/10 of an inch of icing on the roadways Monday morning. As temps warm, Jennifer says, we will see rain showers throughout Monday with highs in the upper 30's.

Much of Maryland and parts of Virginia will again be under a Winter Weather Advisory later Monday night into Tuesday morning with freezing rain and ice being the main threats.

There is a greater threat for ice again overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The active weather pattern continues to hit the entire country with single digit temperatures and big time ice and snow storms!

