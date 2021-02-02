Passing snow showers Tuesday; cold, windy with temperatures in the 30s

Happy Groundhog Day! No signs of an early spring on our extended forecast though.

We are still under the influence of that massive and slow-moving nor’easter, and that means we could still see some passing snow showers today on strong winds that may gust up to 35 mph.

Early Tuesday morning, we anticipate slick conditions on side streets and untreated sidewalks so be extra careful. High temperatures today will only reach the mid-30s in most areas and wind chills are in the low 20s.

We remain windy and cold again on Wednesday and will likely have to watch for those early slick spots again.

Some melting in the forecast in the Thursday-Friday time frame as temperatures rise into the 40s and near 50. Rain showers possible Friday, and another chance for rain or snow Saturday night and Sunday.

