Passing morning shower Tuesday; chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s

It’s the first day of December, the beginning of meteorological winter, and it feels like it!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A colder air mass settled in overnight and today will be 15-20 degrees chillier than Monday. High temperatures today will only top out in the low to mid-40s. It will feel colder as winds will be strong and may gust up to 30 mph. That translates to wind chill temperatures in the 30s for most of the day.

Don’t be surprised if there are a few spotty showers or even some flurries through the morning. Winter advisories and warnings are posted for some counties well west of D.C. for several inches of snow, especially above 3,000 feet.

We’re back in the low 30s overnight and staying on the chilly side most of this week.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Advertisement

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5