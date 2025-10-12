Nor'easter update: Gusty winds, coastal flooding threaten DC region Sunday into Monday

The Brief Coastal flood warnings remain in effect through Monday for parts of the D.C. area. Rain and gusty winds continue Sunday, with the worst conditions along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay and the tidal Potomac. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected during high tide cycles.



The slow-moving nor’easter continues to impact the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday, bringing steady rain, strong wind gusts and tidal flooding concerns to coastal and low-lying areas around the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

What we know:

While rainfall totals aren’t expected to be extreme, the persistent onshore flow is causing elevated water levels and scattered flooding along the shoreline.

The National Weather Service in Baltimore/Washington warns that a prolonged easterly wind will keep tides running 1 to 2 feet above normal through Monday. That’s prompting coastal flood warnings for areas along the Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac, including Annapolis, Alexandria and the District’s Southwest Waterfront.

The greatest flooding risk will come during high tide Sunday evening into early Monday, when water could inundate roads and low-lying neighborhoods near the shoreline. Minor to moderate flooding is possible in parts of Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties, as well as portions of Fairfax and Arlington counties.

Winds will stay gusty Sunday, especially near the Bay and the open waters of the Potomac. Forecasters expect gusts of 30 to 40 mph, which could bring isolated power outages and scattered tree damage.

What's next:

Rain and breezy conditions will continue into Monday morning, but improvements are expected by afternoon as the system begins to move offshore. Forecasters say the tidal flooding threat will gradually ease Monday evening, with calmer and drier weather returning midweek.