Snow possible on New Year's Day in DC area after weekend of sun and mild temperatures

Clouds will mix with sun as the year comes to the close, with colder weather and perhaps a few snowflakes to kick off 2024.

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine Friday, with highs expected to be in the upper 40s or lower 50s heading into the weekend.

Saturday we'll see a system pull away to the northeast and deepen as it exits the coastline. Light snow is possible around sunrise, with the highest risk for the area northwest of D.C. Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny, cool and a little breezy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The sun will continue into New Year's Eve, which is expected to see temperatures in the lower 50s throughout the day. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and 30s by midnight, so bring a jacket – but it looks dry, so maybe leave the umbrella at home if you're hitting the town.

The first day of 2024 could bring us some flurries, as a storm system developing off the coastline could kick up enough moisture to give us some scattered showers or perhaps even a little light sleet or snow on Monday.

