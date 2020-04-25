Mostly cloudy skies Sunday with chance of afternoon thunderstorms

Lots of clouds in a few showers passing by from time to time on this Sunday.

Looks like later on this afternoon we have a chance for some thunderstorms pushing through.

FOX 5's Gary McGrady says the window of time for thunderstorms to roll in is 7 p.m.

Passing showers continue with clouds overnight.

Early morning shower on Monday before 7 a.m.

Gusty wins some sunshine on Monday but temperatures only in the 50s. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH for Monday afternoon.

