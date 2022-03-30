Morning showers, light wintry mix Wednesday with highs in the 60s

Morning showers and a light wintry mix in parts of the D.C. region Wednesday could slow down your early commute.

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. with sleet and a light mix in parts to the north and west of the District.

The skies clear by the afternoon with highs in the 60s. Warmer temperatures in the 70s and thunderstorms possible Thursday.

