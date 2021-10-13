Morning fog Wednesday with afternoon sun and highs near 80 degrees

We’re making a break for it today!

The morning fog, patchy mist and drizzle and the moody clouds that have been hanging tough for the last few days should begin breaking up by late this morning and into the afternoon hours.

As the sun returns, get ready for a big temperature jump this afternoon. By mid-afternoon we should climb into the mid-70s to near 80.

The late summer feel will continue into the end of the week before a strong front Saturday brings the feel of Fall back by Sunday and early next week.

