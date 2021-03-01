Rainy, foggy Monday morning; warmer temperatures midweek

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. with visibilities of a quarter mile or less. FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says scattered showers will come to end around 10 a.m. Monday morning as a cold front moves through.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Advertisement

The big story on Monday will be the strong winds with gusts up to 40 mph. The NWS may issue a wind advisory Monday and strong winds and cold temperatures will send temperatures back into the 20’s with wind chill values in the teens Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be unseasonably cool with highs in the 40s and Wednesday will be the pick day of the week with highs near 60 degrees! Plus -- Monday is the start of meteorological spring!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5