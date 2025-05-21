Memorial Day Weekend Weather: Chilly water, gusty breezes and chance of showers

article

The Brief The D.C. area will see a mostly dry Memorial Day weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, but showers may return by Monday afternoon. Mornings will be chilly, especially Saturday, with temps in the 40s northwest of D.C. Winds may be breezy at times.



The D.C. region should be in good shape for a dry and nice weekend, but showers could return by Memorial Day.

DC Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Timeline:

Temperatures, which are typically in the upper 70’s towards the end of May, will trend a bit cooler this weekend. Perhaps your first dip of the season in the pool or ocean will be a little on the cool side.

Friday forecast: Sunrise features clouds and a few leftover showers. By the end of the day there could be a little sunshine with temperatures climbing into the upper 60’s.

Saturday forecast: Starts cool with temps in the 40’s northwest of DC. Mix of sun and clouds by afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60’s. Little breezy at times with a NW wind to 15 mph.

Sunday forecast: More pleasant weather. Partly sunny and a touch milder. High temps in the low 70’s.

Memorial Day forecast: Clouds will start to increase after morning sunshine. Showers could return by late afternoon or evening although severe weather isn’t likely. High temperatures on Monday in the low 70’s after starting the morning in the 50’s.

Beach forecast for Memorial Day Weekend

What we know:

The Memorial Day weekend forecast along the coast will not have anyone wanting to jump in the water! Unlike recent years, we expect very cool temperatures, occasional gusty breezes and the chance for some showers and a passing thunderstorm.

At Sandy Point, expect water temperatures around 65 degrees Memorial Day Weekend.

At Sandy Point Beach and along the Chesapeake, continued clouds on Saturday keep things very cool with highs only in the upper 50s. Temperatures are slightly warmer Sunday and Monday in the mid 60s, however it looks only partly sunny and breezy. Boating weather may be a little rough depending on water levels from recent rains.

Rehoboth Beach and OCMD will see temperatures in the 50s and 60s for Memorial Day weekend.

At our Delaware and Maryland beaches, showers linger Saturday and it remains "socked in" with marine layer clouds and drizzle. Showers are possible again Sunday, although there should be better clearing. Memorial Day is probably the nicest day at the beach yet not really a "beach day" as you’ll need to layer with sweatshirts and jackets.