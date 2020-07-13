July heat and humidity continue Monday; potential storms later in the day
WASHINGTON - Another day of heat and humidity Monday across the D.C. region.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says high temperatures around 92 degrees are expected. Mike says keep an eye out for potential pop-up showers and storms later into the afternoon hours.
The heat and humidity continue all week long with highs in the 90s expected into the weekend.
