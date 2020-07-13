July heat and humidity continue Monday; potential storms later in the day

Another day of heat and humidity Monday across the D.C. region.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says high temperatures around 92 degrees are expected. Mike says keep an eye out for potential pop-up showers and storms later into the afternoon hours.

Advertisement

The heat and humidity continue all week long with highs in the 90s expected into the weekend.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5