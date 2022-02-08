Icy roadways possible Tuesday morning; breezy, chilly afternoon with highs in the 40s

A heads-up this morning: we may have a few icy spots around as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight. Check conditions in case extra time is needed for travel.

Otherwise, the sun is back today but temperatures are still on the chilly side in the low 40s.

We head for the 20s again overnight but for those of you needing a break from the winter chill we have a warmer trend ahead. The rest of the week afternoon temperatures will head for the mid to upper 50s.

