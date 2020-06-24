Hot, less humid Wednesday with dry skies and highs in the 80s
WASHINGTON - If you're heading outside Wednesday you will find yourself in a pleasantly refreshed atmosphere courtesy of a cool front that moved through overnight.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Sue Palka says drier breezes from the west behind the front have much less humid air in place today.
It will still be a warm day as we top out in the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine but it will be much more comfortable to be outside. Bonus: no thunderstorms to dodge this afternoon and evening!
Advertisement
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: