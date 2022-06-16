Hot, humid, with scattered thunderstorms Thursday

A hot and humid Thursday across the D.C. region with the chance for scattered thunderstorms for most of the day.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says we'll begin the morning in the 70s before temperatures climb to near 90 degrees by the afternoon.

The threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain with us for most of the day especially during the morning, early afternoon and again later this evening.

Temperatures rise to near 95 degrees Friday with the chance for evening storms. Comfortable temperatures near 80 degrees and sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday.

