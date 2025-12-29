Expand / Collapse search

Man chases e-scooter riders after damaging truck, hits teen with helmet in Curtis Bay: police

Published  December 29, 2025 11:35am EST
Crime and Public Safety
DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 31, 2019: A man rides a rented electric scooter in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A man was arrested after an e-scooter incident escalated into a robbery and assault in Curtis Bay.
    • A juvenile was struck with a helmet and the helmet was taken, according to investigators.
    • An 18-year-old was also cited for damaging the suspect’s vehicle.

CURTIS BAY, Md. - A man is facing robbery and assault charges after investigators say he chased two teens riding e-scooters in Curtis Bay, ripped a helmet off one of them and struck the victim before taking the helmet and walking away.

What we know:

Anne Arundel County officers responded around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 27, to the area of Hilltop Road and Waterway Court for a reported robbery.

Police say a juvenile victim and his brother were riding e-scooters in the roadway when a driver behind them began yelling. Investigators say the driver later parked his truck near his home, and one of the individuals on an e-scooter damaged the truck’s side-view mirror.

Authorities say the driver then chased the two individuals to a nearby pier, ripped a helmet off one victim, struck him with it, and walked away with the helmet.

Charges filed

Responding officers located all parties involved:

  • A 40-year-old Curtis Bay man was arrested and charged with robbery and assault.
  • An 18-year-old from Pasadena was cited for destruction of property related to the damaged mirror and released.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

