Man chases e-scooter riders after damaging truck, hits teen with helmet in Curtis Bay: police

The Brief A man was arrested after an e-scooter incident escalated into a robbery and assault in Curtis Bay. A juvenile was struck with a helmet and the helmet was taken, according to investigators. An 18-year-old was also cited for damaging the suspect’s vehicle.



A man is facing robbery and assault charges after investigators say he chased two teens riding e-scooters in Curtis Bay, ripped a helmet off one of them and struck the victim before taking the helmet and walking away.

What we know:

Anne Arundel County officers responded around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 27, to the area of Hilltop Road and Waterway Court for a reported robbery.

Police say a juvenile victim and his brother were riding e-scooters in the roadway when a driver behind them began yelling. Investigators say the driver later parked his truck near his home, and one of the individuals on an e-scooter damaged the truck’s side-view mirror.

Authorities say the driver then chased the two individuals to a nearby pier, ripped a helmet off one victim, struck him with it, and walked away with the helmet.

Charges filed

Responding officers located all parties involved:

A 40-year-old Curtis Bay man was arrested and charged with robbery and assault.

An 18-year-old from Pasadena was cited for destruction of property related to the damaged mirror and released.