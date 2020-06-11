Hot, humid Thursday with possible severe weather this afternoon

As a cool front slowly approaches from the west it will produce showers early this morning primarily west of Interstate 95.

This front will slowly cross to the eastern side of 95 around lunchtime and storms may be stronger south/east as it will be warmer and more unstable as the front approaches. Some models linger storms across southern Maryland into the evening hours before the entire line shifts to the coast.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s and it will still be humid. Drier air pushes in overnight and while Friday will still be warm it will feature sunshine and lower humidity.

Eastern suburbs have the potential to see a few slow-moving severe storms with gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

