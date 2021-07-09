Hot, humid Friday with afternoon showers possible as TS Elsa moves away from DC region

Calm condition across the D.C. region Friday morning as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa continue to move out of the area.

Elsa brought plenty of rain to the region Thursday and triggered a number of tornado warnings as it continued its trek up the East Coast.

Plenty of sunshine Friday as we head into the early afternoon with hot temperatures in the upper-80s. A cold front to the west that is approaching the region could bring some showers later this afternoon.

Dry and comfortable air this Saturday with heat and humidity and some scattered storms possible Sunday.

