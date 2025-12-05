Driver who hit ambulance in Fairfax County, killing 1, charged with manslaughter

The Brief A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a deadly crash with an ambulance in Fairfax County. The person killed was a passenger in the driver's car. Two Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel, and the driver himself, were also injured in the crash.



The driver of a vehicle that struck an ambulance in Herndon last week has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Detectives say 23-year-old Jose Lopez Martinez was traveling westbound on Worldgate Drive when he failed to yield the right of way and hit the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue ambulance responding to a call for service.

The backstory:

According to Fairfax County Police, officers were called to the intersection of Worldgate Drive and Alton Square just after 4 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Police say an ambulance was driving through the intersection with its lights and sirens activated when Martinez failed to yield and hit it.

The passenger in Martinez’s car, 35-year-old Irvin Escobar Lujuan, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Martinez was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two fire personnel were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle was later pronounced dead. All patients are adult males.

What's next:



Martinez was held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.