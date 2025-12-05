Driver who hit ambulance in Fairfax County, killing 1, charged with manslaughter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The driver of a vehicle that struck an ambulance in Herndon last week has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Detectives say 23-year-old Jose Lopez Martinez was traveling westbound on Worldgate Drive when he failed to yield the right of way and hit the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue ambulance responding to a call for service.
The backstory:
According to Fairfax County Police, officers were called to the intersection of Worldgate Drive and Alton Square just after 4 p.m. for a report of a crash.
Police say an ambulance was driving through the intersection with its lights and sirens activated when Martinez failed to yield and hit it.
The passenger in Martinez’s car, 35-year-old Irvin Escobar Lujuan, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Martinez was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two fire personnel were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger of the vehicle was later pronounced dead. All patients are adult males.
What's next:
Martinez was held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
Detectives are asking anyone with additional information about this case to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477, or here.