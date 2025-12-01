Prince George's County high school student stabbed at Metrobus stop: police

The Brief A teen was stabbed in Prince George's County on Monday, police say. They say the victim is a student at High Point High School. The teen was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.



A teen is in critical condition after reportedly being stabbed while getting off of a Metrobus in Prince George's County, police say.

What we know:



Prince George's County police confirmed that a student at High Point High School was involved in an incident in the 9000 block of Riggs Road around 3:20 p.m. on Monday where he was reportedly stabbed.

Police say the teen was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition, and Prince George's County Fire EMS says the injuries were "non-life-threatening."

Official statement:

"A student at High Point High School was involved in an incident in which he was stabbed. He was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition, where he remains at this time. PGPD detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident."

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear what led up to the stabbing but police have indicated that it did not happen in or at the school.

The age of the student has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.



